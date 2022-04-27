Today, during the demonstrations in Yerevan, 11 members of the RPA youth wing were detained. RPA Supreme Body member Artak Zakaryan told Aravot.am about that.

The youths were kept in police stations for three hours, then released, drawing up relevant protocols. The youths, as it turned out in the police departments, were detained for not obeying the lawful request of the police.

“It is impossible to silence us, it is impossible to intimidate us in any way, either by arresting or using force. We will continue our struggle. “We will fight every day, and now we say ‘Stop Nikol,'” said Henrikh Danielyan, a member of the RPA youth wing, after leaving the Mashtots police station.

Nelli GRIGORYAN