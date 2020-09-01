11 people die from alcohol poisoning in Armenia – Panorama

Eleven people have actually passed away from alcohol poisoning in Armenia, while numerous others have actually been required to health center, the Ministry of Health stated on Tuesday.

From August 31 to September 1, 10 people were confessed to Armavir Medical Center with the medical diagnosis of“alcohol intoxication” Later 3 of them passed away in health center.

Four of them were moved to Armenia Republican Medical Center, however they passed away in health center too, the health authorities stated. One of the clients was transferred to the rehab system of Erebuni Medical Center and is in crucial condition now.

Two of the clients at Armenia Medical Center are in major condition, medical professionals state. They are getting extensive care.

Another local of Armavir Province used to Armenia Medical Center with the very same signs, however later on declined medical treatment and was released.

In addition, 4 residents from Yerevan used to Armenia Medical Center after experiencing the very same signs. Their lives might not be conserved too.

One client with believed poisoning is in the rehab system ofHeratsi No 1 (*11 *) Complex, the ministry stated.

An overall of eleven deaths from alcohol intoxication have actually been validated up until now. The information are initial and epidemiological research study is being performed, the ministry included, guaranteeing to offer updates on …