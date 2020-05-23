11 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Gegharkunik province – Panorama

11 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) have been confirmed in Armenia’s Gegharkunik province on Saturday, Governor Gnel Sanosyan wrote on Facebook. With the newest cases, the entire variety of infections has reached 334 as of May 23. To date, 135 residents have recovered, Sanosyan added.

According to the governor, a lot of the new cases come from Vardenis, Maturni, Sevan cities and variety of adjoining villages.