A fuel tanker explosion on a highway in Colombia has to date left 11 residents and injured 52 after they were captured on video wanting to steal oil.

The incident occurred Monday morning in the department of Magdalena after Manuel Cataño lost get a handle on of his truck, which had 5,000 gallons of oil, each time a giant caiman blocked his path. The tanker overturned and landed on the side in a grass field.

Cataño told Colombian news outlet Noticias RCN that he could climb from the cabin with no assistance before a man arrived on his motorcycle and checked on his wellbeing.

Residents Tasajera, a city in the northern Colombian department of Magdalena, gathered at accident site Monday to steal gasoline moments prior to the fuel tanker exploded. So far, 11 folks have died and 52 are increasingly being treated for injuries

A truck with 5,000 gallons of gasoline exploded in Colombia on Monday. Authorities said 11 have died

Firefighter stands close to the charred fuel tanker that exploded near a highway in Magdalena, Colombia on Monday. The driver told Colombian news outlet Noticias RCN he tried to prevent running over a large caiman when that he lost get a handle on of the truck, which overturned

Within minutes residents from the town of Tasajera showed up with large containers to extract oil from the tank while that he was awaiting the cops to arrive.

‘I told them, it’s premium, premium gasoline, that thing could catch fire,’ said Cataño, who thought the large sized crowd was there to greatly help him.

However, that he was shouted down and told ‘not to get involved’ while they certainly were banging on a valve with a pipe to extract the gasoline.

Cataño then met with two police showed up at the accident site and walked over with him to the tanker. More cops later arrived but were inundated by the quantity of people who had rushed to the truck.

Residents attempt to flee the burning fuel tanker after it exploded while they certainly were trying to extract oil following the truck crashed on the side of a road in Colombia on Monday

Police officers set up a perimeter get a handle on following the explosion of a fuel tanker in Colombia

The National Police said at the very least 120 everyone was present at the scene.

He recalled turning his cool off from the truck and felt the impact of the explosion.

The video footage showed several individuals running for help while their bodies were engulfed in flames.

At least 19 patients who were severely burned were transferred to the main city Bogotá for treatment as the rest were hospitalized in the cities of Ciénaga, Santa Marta, Barranquilla and Valledupar.