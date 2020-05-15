11 European envoys warn Israel against annexation – Middle East Monitor

Eleven European ambassadors, led by the UK, have issued a proper protest to Israel over its deliberate annexation of Palestinian land.

The ambassadors of the UK, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Finland and Denmark, together with the deputy ambassador to the EU, issued a warning to Anna Azari, Israeli Foreign Ministry’s European deputy, in a gathering by way of a Zoom convention name.

The group demanded the Israeli authorities freeze plans to permit building within the Givat Hamatos neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem and warned that annexation would contravene worldwide legislation.

The Times of Israel reported the ambassadors saying: “We are very concerned about the clause in the coalition agreement that paves the way for annexing parts of the West Bank. The annexation of any part of the West Bank constitutes a clear violation of international law.”

Adding, “such unilateral steps will harm efforts to renew the peace process and will have grave consequences for regional stability and for Israel’s standing in the international arena.”

In its assembly yesterday, the Arab League, nevertheless, mentioned that the proposed annexation of land within the West Bank will finish the two-state answer, terming the transfer a “new war crime… against the Palestinian people”.

The organisation additionally urged the US to withdraw assist for annexation plans by Israel, within the digital convention, chaired in Cairo.

The US’ Trump Administration, nevertheless, has indicated that it could approve annexations however added that acceptance is topic to Israeli recognition of the proper of Palestinian statehood.

A spokesperson from the US’ State Department mentioned, “the annexation would be in the context of an offer to the Palestinians to achieve statehood based on specific terms, conditions, territorial dimensions and generous economic support. This is an unprecedented and highly beneficial opportunity for the Palestinians.”

Yesterday, US officers informed their Israeli counterparts that the self-declared Jewish state can’t act on sections of the deal whereas ignoring the remaining.

In January, US President Donald Trump unveiled a Middle East peace plan meant to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian battle. The plan greenlights continued annexation of West Bank lands by Israel, whereas purporting to permit the creation of a contiguous Palestinian state.

Under the plan, the brand new Palestinian state can be made up of between 70 and 80 per cent of the West Bank, with pockets of land in southern Israel, and a lot of the Gaza strip.

The plan was instantly rejected by Palestinians and far of the worldwide neighborhood. Despite widespread condemnation, nevertheless, the US and Israel have signalled intent to implement the plan unilaterally.

While an Israeli coalition authorities settlement final week features a framework for beginning annexations in July.