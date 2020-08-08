11 children in Washington state hospitalized with coronavirus-related syndrome

Eleven children in Washington state have been diagnosed with a rare condition that is thought to have been triggered by COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Four children were diagnosed with the rare disorder — known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) — in May, and seven have developed the illness since then.

Not much is known about MIS-C, but it has been reported to affect the heart, kidneys and gut. Symptoms can include high fever, rash, swelling, abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting, John McGuire, chief of critical care at Seattle Children’s told The Seattle Times.

McGuire explained that the condition seems to stem from a haywire immune response after COVID-19 is contracted.

“These kids feel terrible,” the doctor said. “They’re tired, weak, achy, they have pretty high fevers. They feel completely wiped out.”

Fortunately, all of the afflicted children have responded well to treatment, McGuire said.

A report published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed 570 children nationally had developed MIS-C as of July 29, resulting in 10 deaths. It has been observed that children have a lower risk of severe complications from COVID-19, and only a tiny percentage have been affected by MIS-C.