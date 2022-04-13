The police subdivisions of the republic have revealed 80 cases of crime, 4 of which have been committed before.

4 wanted people were found. One wanted person volunteered.

2 cases of voluntary surrender of weapons and ammunition were registered.

From the crimes committed before, 3 cases of theft of personal property were revealed, 1 1 case of drug detection.

During the past 1 day, 11 traffic accidents were registered in the republic. 13 people received various degrees of bodily injuries.