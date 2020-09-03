11.5-Quart Air Fryer Large Capacity Oven with Digital Touch Screen Controls and Integrated Digital Temperature Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven & Oilless Cooker for Roasting,LED Digital Touchscreen with 16 Presets,Nonstick Basket Probe Pro 10-in-1 Air Fryer



All in one air air fryer

All-in-1 Machine – The ultimate meal making machine is not only an air fryer, but also a rotisserie, dehydrator, pizza grill and oven toaster. With wide temperature range from 200℉ to 400℉, this air cooker allows you to air fry, bake, grill, roast, toast, dehydrate and rotisserie. 11.5QT(inner size:10″L*8.85″W*7.8″H) extra-large capacity allows you to prepare family-sized quantities as well as saving the space.

Easy-to-use: easy to read, simple to use control display with 15 presets takes the guesswork out of cooking times and temperatures. Cook for convenience or to impress without ever having to turn on the range. And when you’re done, The stainless-steel interior and remove-able, non-stick drip pan makes for easy clean-up.

EASY CLEANUP- Features high quality stainless steel racks and a stainless-steel drip tray. All the pieces go into the dishwasher and cleanup is fast and easy.

EVERY MEAL, EVERY DAY- Cooking technology and large capacity means you can use it for virtually every meal of the day, and dessert! With a cooking range from 200F to 400F degrees you can air fry, broil, roast, grill, sear, bake, reheat and even dehydrate… all in one appliance right on your countertop. And with 100 preprogrammed presets and the ability to store more of your own, meals are done with just the press of a button.

HEALTHY FRIED FOOD! Uses super-heated air and a special air-flow design to cook crispy delicious fried foods without messy oil and extra fats and calories. Flavor-Infusion Technology allows you to air-fry all your favorites. Even cook from frozen, without defrosting. It’s the perfect combination of capacity and versatility. Perfect for busy households on the go!