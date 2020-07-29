10TB MiniPro Dura RAID USB 3.1 (USB-C) Portable Rugged Hard Drive



MiniPro Dura RAID



The MiniPro Dura RAID is a rugged dual-drive system offering the latest USB-C connection for compatibility with all USB & Thunderbolt 3. The shockproof design features an aluminum body encased in a silicon rubber sleeve for maximum protection and impact resistance.

Oyen Digital is an innovative developer and manufacturer located in Saint Paul, MN USA. We specialize in external storage solutions for video, audio, photography, gaming, and many other industries.

Portable, Rugged RAID

The MiniPro Dura RAID can operate as two independent drives (default) or can be configured as a hardware RAID system.

USB 3.1 Gen II (10Gbps) Type-C (USB-C)

Universally compatible with all USB & Thunderbolt 3 ports (not compatible with Thunderbolt 2)

Configurable for JBOD, RAID 0, RAID 1, & BIG modes. No software required.

Selectable bus-power or external power adapter (included)

Power management technology: If the computer goes to sleep, the MiniPro will follow.

LEDs provide verification of drive status

Includes: MiniPro Dura RAID, USB C-C cable, USB C-A cable, power adapter, user guide

Backed by a 3 year USA