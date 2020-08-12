1080P 16MP Trail Camera, Hunting Camera with 120°Wide-Angle Motion Latest Sensor View 0.2s Trigger Time Trail Game Camera with 940nm No Glow and IP66 Waterproof 2.4” LCD 48pcs for Wildlife Monitoring



Vikeri E2 Trail Camera



Warm Tips

Micro SD（TF） Card and batteries are needed but are NOT included in the package. The E2 camera only supports alkaline batteries, and using other batteries will most likely cause the camera to not power up properly. Memory cards support MICRO SD (TF) cards, CLASS 10, Less than 32GB.The memory card measures 0.04 x 0.59 x 0.43 inches.We would advise using the Genuine brand.

Please format the memory card in the camera when using it for the first time and do not insert or take out the SD card when the camera is ON.

Please remove the protective foil from the camera lens for not affecting the camera effect.

Fasten the camera at a height of 1-2 meters and align the camera parallel to the ground in the desired direction to avoid overexposed.

Videos created by this camera maybe not supported by standard windows video. We recommend VLC or Irfanview player.

To give the camera a longer standby time, we recommend using 8 x 1.5VAA alkaline batteries.

What’s in the BOX?

1x Vikeri E2 Trail Camera

1x Installation Belt

1x Micro USB Cable

1x Stand Mount

1x Stand Support

3x Bolts & Stoppers

1x User Manual

16 Megapixel Image and 1080P Video

16MP 1080P photo/video crystal resolution will not miss any wonderful and super crystal picture of the set time, delivering crisp photo and video scouting materials

2.4″ Color Huge LCD Screen

We don’t need to go home and check our images and videos on our PC, 2.4 inches pioneering LCD screen allows people to see the clear and complete images and videos on the camera directly

0.2s Trigger Time, 3 Continuous Shots

0.2s flash speed fast trigger time, 3 continuous shots to capture more exciting moments

Advanced Super Infrared Night Vision

940nm no glow night vision with 48 IR LED shows the night behavior of animals without disturbing them

Ultra-High Concealment and 180days Standby Time

The camouflage appearance makes the camera cleverly blend with nature and will not be easily discovered by humans and wildlife.180 days ultra-long standby time and survive every tough environment

Easy Intuitive Setup and Use

With the gifted mounting strap, it is easy to install this trail camera hunting sturdy are suitable for each age rank of people

Hunting

Vikeri E2 trail camera is a helpful assistant to track animals for the hunter

Wildlife Monitoring

If you want to know more secrets about wildlife, just choose the E2 trail camera for the wildlife world. To easily touch the unbelievable fantastic world

Home Security

Trail game camera is also as a home security monitor, which would be a multifunctional device

Farm Monitoring

Help you monitor your farm, protecting farm crops and animals from outside safety threaten, preventing strangers, thieves or any other stray animals

【IP66 Waterproof & Heavy-Duty 】 – Use high-quality IP66 materials, extremely durable from seal to probe lens. protects your trail camera, ensure that can prevent rain-proof, drop-proof and dust-proof, and also ensure it could work in tough environments like tropical rain forest or desert.

【Amazing Faster 0.2s Trigger Speed】-The trigger distance is up to 25m(80ft) day/20m(65ft)night. Once movements are detected, the lightning-fast trigger speed of less than 0.2s with 1 to 3 shots choice guarantees fast and accurate capture of each detected motion exposed to the field of this game trail camera hunting before shooting.

【120°Wide Angle Lens & 48 PCS no glow infrared LEDs】- Trail game camera is equipped with 120° detecting range, which allows you to get an excellent broader view. 48 PCS no glow infrared LEDs, which makes it a stealthy unit that does not intrude into the natural habitat. It will record any animal movements you want with a wide-angle lens even on rainy days.

【 Easy Install & Widely Used】-With the gifted mounting strap, it is easy to install this trail camera hunting sturdy. You could apply the hunting camera to wildlife observation and hunting, home/property security, farm area surveillance, remote crop. Vikeri service team provides professional after-sale services 12-month quality support.