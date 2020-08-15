107-Year-Old N.J. Woman Survives Spanish Flu And COVID-19, Says God And Hot Peppers Keys To Her Incredible Longevity – CBS New York

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork)— A 107-year-old New Jersey granny is now the survivor of 2 pandemics, after just recently recuperating from the coronavirus.

She likewise beat the Spanish Flu more than a century back, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported Thursday.

Even through her mask, you can see the awe on Darlene Jasmine’s face as she sees her granny dance the tango at 107 years of ages.

“Oh, I can’t even put it into words,” Jasmine stated.

MORE: 101-Year-Old Survives Spanish Flu And Coronavirus, So What’s Her Secret? Junk Food And Oreos, Says Her Son

Especially due to the fact that in May she got a call from the personnel at Brighton Gardens of Middletown stating her granny had actually checked favorable for coronavirus.

“I thought this just might be the thing that’s gonna take her down this time,” Jasmine stated.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The personnel stated Anna Del Priore was a fighter. She came down with a fever and cough, however ultimately recuperated from the infection.

“Everyone was just amazed that she was a dual survivor of two pandemics,” Brighton Gardens’ Laura Halle stated.

MORE: Long Island Man Dies From Coronavirus 100 Years After Twin Brother Died In Spanish Flu Pandemic

Del Prior, a Brooklyn native, not just beat COVID-19, she likewise endured the Spanish Flu in 1918, when she was 6 years of ages.

When asked …