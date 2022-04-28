“During these months and weeks, the government did not hesitate to talk about territorial concessions, to tear Tavush to pieces. “The betrayal is still going on, because the government is talking about mirror withdrawals, which will endanger Armenia,” said Gegham Manukyan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction, during a protest march demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan from the Sardarapat memorial.

“104 years ago there was a life-and-death struggle of the Armenians here. Today it is our turn. “From Sardarapat for the sake of Artsakh,” Gegham Manukyan added.

He informed that they will walk through the communities of Armavir region, they will also be in Etchmiadzin ․ “In Etchmiadzin, which in 1918 The Catholicos did not leave, and the church bells rang. Even today we ring the bell of security, unity. During this government, the throne of the Mother See was captured, and this government launched a campaign against the church. ”

The march started with the performance of the famous song “Sardarapat”.

Members of the “Youth Voice” civil initiative and locals also joined the march. The participants placed the flag of Artsakh in the territory of the memorial.

The clergyman of the Armenian Apostolic Church said a prayer of protection.

