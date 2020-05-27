103-Yr-Old Red Sox Fan Celebrates Beating COVID W/ Beer Chug, Amazing Video!



A 103-year old Red Sox superfan beat the hell out of coronavirus… and celebrated like she’d won the World Series — breaking open and chugging a Bud Light!!

The badass great grandmother is Jennie Stejna… and only a couple of weeks before, her family did not believe there was any possibility the beer celly would go down.

Stejna’s grandson-in-law, Adam Gunn, informs TMZ Sports… the diehard Boston enthusiast was diagnosed with COVID-19 in ancient May and became severely ill.

Gunn states Stejna was the first to test positive within her Wilbraham, Mass. Nursing house… and has been forced to be transferred into another region of the centre after coming down with a fever.

In reality, Gunn says things got so dire… his loved ones called to say exactly what they believed could be their last goodbyes… and Gunn says he asked Jennie right up if she was prepared to go to paradise.

(Gunn says she reacted, “Hell, yes!”. . Including “she’s a feisty Polish woman!” GANGSTER!!!)

But, luckily for everyone… Jennie pulled — and has been rewarded having an abysmal beer with her nursing home team for beating it.

And, check out the movie of her sippin’ on the Bud Light… she loved the suds!!!