103-year-old cracks open Bud Light to celebrate coronavirus recovery

GRIM MILESTONE: US REACHES 100K DEATHS FROM COVID

Jennie Stejna battled the virus for approximately three weeks. She was diagnosed with the illness in her nursing home, USA Today reported. Her household said she did not really comprehend the notion of the virus, however she grew quite sick.

Her recovery was far from specific. The coronavirus is harmful for anybody, but is particularly threatening for the older people. Nursing houses throughout the nation have been hit hard by outbreaks and also have been pressured to execute strict visiting coverages. The USA Today report stated there were 33 instances in Stenja’s nursing home independently.

Stejna is a boxer, her loved ones said, however, the report pointed out at one stage, when she had been asked if she was prepared to move to paradise, she reacted, “Hell yes.”

After her recovery, the team in the nursing home amazed Stejna using all the ice-cold brew. Her household said the drink was something which she utilized to enjoy whilst rooting around the Red Sox.