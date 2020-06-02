101-year-old Armenian woman beats coronavirus – Panorama

A 101-year-outdated woman has been discharged from Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center in Yerevan after overcoming the coronavirus an infection.

The outdated woman, named Nazani Simonyan, was one of many residents of the Nork Nursing Home to have contracted the virus. She was taken to hospital with double pneumonia on May 16.

Nazani’s situation was assessed as severe resulting from her outdated age, the hospital reported.

After spending over every week on the Rehabilitation Department, she was transferred to the intensive care unit to proceed her remedy. The woman was discharged from hospital after testing destructive for Covid-19 twice.