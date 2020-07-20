100W Bluetooth Speaker, ABRAMTEK E600 High Power Wireless Speaker with Super Bass Subwoofer and 360 Sound for Home, Office & Outdoor Party (Gray)



Price: $199.00

(as of Jul 20,2020 03:11:30 UTC – Details)

Product Description

About ABRAMTEK

With 14 years of innovation, Abramtek was known to its professionalism and expertise in design and develop technological audio products. With great passion, we believe in creating and unlocking all possibilities on both the Audio and design of the product. As Audio is not just on Music, but audio of other kind such as extending into Movies and Games. With the help of our progress evolutionary technologies, we pride ourselves in transforming pure, absolute clarity and uncompromised sound quality to our customers all over the world.

About ABRAMTEK E600

Durable design with sophisticated modern appearance, E600 is designed to be placed on the floor with around two feet tall. Patented DPAC super bass system produces outstanding space-filling, high-fidelity sound with full bass that will match or surpass any conventional subwoofer you’ve heard before. Whether you plan to primarily use it in a smaller bedroom or office, as an all-in-one unit for your home entertainment setup in the living room, or take it with you outside or in bigger, cavernous spaces such as a backyard party, this wireless speaker managed to consistently fill the space with powerful, crisp and crystal clear audio.

This is a speaker unlike anything you’ve ever seen or heard before.



Astonishing SUPER BASS

With the integration of our patented DPAC super bass system and high performance 60 watts subwoofer, this portable speaker delivers deep low thundering bass with crystal clear sound. Perfect for party, picnic, barbecue.

So loud that can be used anywhere

This 100-watt speaker surrounds your entire place in a full range stereo with amazingly space-filling loud sound. Just control it from your device or the speaker and enjoy the wireless streaming music wherever you want.

Welcome to the PARTY

Built-in optional EQ modes, simply press Mode button once, you’ll get more deep bass boost and remarkable surround sound immediately. The 360 degree enhanced sound will definitely keep you and your friends entertained.

Exquisite Durable Design

The E600 is designed to be placed on the floor, standing at around two feet tall. Featuring a modern appearance with compact portable size that can go anywhere. Select soft grey to perfectly complement your home and style.

Stable Bluetooth Connection

Bluetooth V4.2 provides seamless, stable connection to your smartphone, tablet, laptop and other Bluetooth-enabled devices up to 66ft away. It automatically reconnects to the last device used for instant music playback.

Wireless Stereo Pairing

Preload with a compatible TWS, you can pair 2 of these speakers to achieve the true left and right channel synchronizing the same audio files. Simply control the master device and enjoy the double enhanced stereo sound.

Tech Specs



Speaker Driver

Peak Output: 100W

Frequency Response: 30Hz-18kHz

Signal-to-Noise Ratio: ≥95dB

Distortion: ≤0.5%

Bluetooth & Battery

Bluetooth Version: V4.2

Bluetooth Range: 66ft /20 meters

Battery: rechargeable 8800mAh Li-ion battery

Charging: 5V (USB)

Size: 5.3″L x 5.3″W x 23.6″H

Weight: 8.16 lbs

Key Features

Super Bass Technology

Crystal Clear Sound

100W Portable Speaker

Long Playback Battery

True 360˚ Sound

TWS Compatible

DSP Enable

Soft Night Light

TRUE 360° SURROUND SOUND: Unlike conventional 360-degree sound, our enhanced 360 degree optimized sound flow’s not only left to right but top to bottom. The omnidirectional stereo sound gives the impression that you are in a multi speaker environment. It allows you to enjoy and immerse yourself within this powerful, spherical and precise, clear, quality of sound in every location of your room.

STEREO PAIRING FOR PARTY: Connect compatible E600 speakers wirelessly via TWS (True Wireless Stereo using Bluetooth connection up to 2 speakers) or wired via one 3.5mm audio cable to achieve the true left and right channel synchronizing the same audio files. Simply control the master speaker and enjoy the double enhanced stereo sound.

STYLISH & PORTABLE: High capacity rechargeable lithium ion battery lasts more than 4.5 hours playtime on a single full charge. Achieving 100% portable with NO COMPROMISE in sound performance. A soft light-up led light gives a comfortable shine uplifting the room ambience.

What You Get: ABRAMTEK E600 Bluetooth Speaker, USB cable, AUX cable, User Manual, worry-free 12 months warranty, 24h friendly customer service and email service at [email protected]m