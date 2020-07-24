10,000 Antminers Go ‘Missing’ in Latest Chapter of Bitmain Power Saga

In the continuous power battle at cryptocurrency mining giant Bitmain, not just have allegations of “illegal power seizures” made headings, today the physical theft of mining hardware also.

A brand-new post on Bitmain- owned Antminer’s WeChat channel declares that previous Bitmain personnel have “illegally moved” 10,000 Antiminer Bitcoin (BTC) mining rigs from a company-owned center in Mongolia.

The devices– amongst them designs from the S17 and T17 series and flagship S9 miners– were apparently gotten rid of in mid-July, triggering “serious economic losses to the company and customers.” The event has actually been reported to the authorities and public security authorities.

At stake is not just Bitmain’s own hardware, however likewise that coming from customers who select to have their mining hardware ran and hosted at the producer’s mining farms.

In a post to Bitmain’s Weibo account, co-founder Micree Ketuan Zhan– one half of the duo at loggerheads over power at Bitmain– implicated his co-founder Jihan Wu of being accountable for the “illegal transfer” of the devices.

Bitmain Weibo post, signed by 4 Bitmain subsidiaries. Source: Weibo

Power, home and workplace brawls

The background to today’s moved miner saga is a dispute raving over which of the 2 co-founders has the position of legal agent at Bitmain.

Since October 2019– when Wu apparently ousted Zhan in what the latter described as an “illegal power seizure”– the set have actually been involved in an exceptionally public fight over control of the company.

Bitmain’s primary monetary officer was jailed in May after presumably taking part in a supposed “mob attack” on Zhan, in reaction to the latter’s questionable effort to wrest back the function of legal agent at Bitmain’s Chinese subsidiary.

In June, reports on the magnifying battle declared that Zhan had actually employed guards to by force take control of Bitmain’s Beijing workplace. Zhan has likewise pursued legal action in his quote to gain back control.

At present, Wu keeps official authority over Bitmain’s Hong Kong- based operations, and the company declared Zhan’s October ousting once again this spring. Zhan continues– by different ways– in his efforts to gain back control of operations in the mainland.