100- year-old WWII veteran recovers from coronavirus after 58- day hospital stay

It’s hasn’t been a very easy number of months for Lloyd Falk.But the 100- year-old World War II veteran was commemorated on Wednesday by hospital employees in Virginia as he defeated coronavirus, also in spite of shedding his better half of 74 years to the infection a couple of weeks earlier. “Mr. Falk was admitted to the hospital on March 24 as one of our first COVID-19 patients,” Henrico Doctors’ Hospital authorities composed onFacebook “Despite losing his wife of 74 years to the virus a few weeks ago, Mr. Falk continued to stay strong, defying the odds and surviving his fight against COVID-19.”Watch the video clip over to find out more regarding this tale.

