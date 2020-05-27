100-year-old celebrates Memorial Day in the garden | Bulgers Beat

BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) – A 100-year-old girl celebrates Memorial Day at a senior residing residence in Brentwood the place gardening, patriotism and a protracted life meet.

Miss Geraldine was simply 25 years previous when World War II began 75 years in the past. On this Memorial Day, she’s as patriotic as ever.

“I just love to dig in the dirt,” she stated.

For Miss Geraldine, the courtyard garden at Morning Pointe Senior Living is perhaps her finest pal.

“I just like to get in there and get my hands dirty and see the flowers come up,” she stated.

American flags are a part of her garden too. Her husband fought in World War II, and that is soemthing she feels cannot be forgotten.

She jokes about her age, telling everybody she’s 99-1/2, however with a wry smile, she admits “I’m 100, but sometimes it feels like 102.”

Feisty as ever, the man serving to her in the garden on Monday thinks of her in another way.

“I call her Jerri, or Geraldine, or mother,” stated David.

David is 78. As you’ll be able to think about, so pleased with his mother.

“She is something, just the things she can do at her age is really amazing,” stated David.

Red, white and blue is all over the place.

“People just don’t appreciate flowers, I don’t know why,” stated Miss Geraldine. “I don’t know why. I just love flowers, I just love them.”