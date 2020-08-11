100 Travelers Banned By Delta For Refusing To Wear Masks

CEO of Delta Air Lines, Ed Bastian, stated throughout an interview with NBC’s Today that his business has actually put 100 travelers on its “no fly list” since those travelers declined to wear masks.

Bastian stated the travelers’ rejection to wear suitable individual protective devices required the business’s hand. According to Delta’s brand-new policy, even those not able to wear will not be accommodated.

I require to understand who’s on Delta’s no-fly list https://t.co/Rl2pMsrdIZ — Claire Stern (@clairecstern) August 2, 2020

RELATED: Janice Dean Calls Out Cuomo Over COVID Nursing Home Deaths– Says Democrats Won’ t Let Her Attend Hearing

No flexing on making certain Delta travelers wear masks

“We implemented a new procedure this week because we’ve had some customers indicate that they have underlying condition that makes wearing a mask dangerous for them,” Bastian informedToday “We’ve told them that you may not want to fly, to reconsider whether air travel is the right form of transportation.”

Last month, Bastian stated President Donald Trump need to mandate masks for air travelers.