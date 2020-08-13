100 students sent home from Gulfport High after teacher shows symptoms of COVID-19

By
Jasyson
-

“We were able to pull the students, immediately call the parents, immediately have them picked up,” East said. “Nobody is showing symptoms in the class. We have a co-teacher in there, that person isn’t showing symptoms. We’re just doing this out of an abundance of caution. We don’t want anybody to get sick.”

