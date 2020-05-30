100 questions for all to enjoy

Many of us have taken to household video games to whereas away the hours in lockdown. But the one bother with whist, Scrabble and Monopoly (not to point out Cards Against Humanity) is that they’re all fairly aggressive, and never at all times conducive to the upkeep of household concord.

So to assist kill lockdown boredom, we’ve got compiled an train to carry everybody along with a standard trigger – to succeed with our large 100-question household quiz.

Not solely is that this a quiz for all the household, it’s also themed round households of all varieties, from the animal kingdom to royal dynasties, from fictional factions to our personal Telegraph clan.

There are questions that can go well with all ages, from historical historical past buffs to youthful movie aficionados.

No prizes for the winners, however a heat communal glow of satisfaction and – we confidently anticipate – a useful expertise in household bonding.

Good luck!

WHO LIVES (OR LIVED) HERE?