100 Miles in May: Local family raising money for 2nd adoption

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID-19 has impacted households throughout the United States. But for one family in Mississippi, the pandemic slowed down their adoption course of.

“Me and my wife we were talking about, what is something we could do? And so, I’m not a runner, but I was like well I can at least try,” mentioned Lane Beasley.

Beasley and his spouse, Laura, began the method for their second adoption final fall. But when COVID-19 hit Mississippi, it put their fundraising course of on maintain.

“So, we got to the part where the paper work was done, and it’s time to fund raise. It’s an expensive process. It’s a lot of layers to it,” defined Lane.

“We’re kinda in a place where we can’t get big groups of people together. Resources may be a challenge for some folks. We know that the pandemic has effected different people differently.”

So, the Beasleys bought artistic. They got here up with 100 Miles in May. Lane plans to lace up his trainers and run to boost the money. The family is asking for individuals to pledge $1.00 a mile for as much as 100 miles. They’re hoping to achieve their purpose of $10,000.

“Having gone through the adoption process before, we kind of know what to anticipate coming into it, but we also had the joy of seeing our son on the other side. And so, it’s kind of fantastic to go through and know what’s on the other side this go round.”

“We just know that the Lord is at work, so we want to do everything on our end to be proactive and available. So when the right time comes, we’ve done the right work on the front end.”

Lane mentioned his son, Issac, is able to be an enormous brother, however the unsung hero is his spouse.

“I could not do this without the love and support of my wife. She is the one holding down the fort, freeing me up to do this. So every mile I’m running, she’s at the house with a three-year-old, energetic, excited, little boy.”

So far, Lane has 40 sponsors. He is trying for 60 extra to achieve their purpose. If you wish to comply with Lane’s journey, you will discover him on social media utilizing the hash tag: #100MilesinMay. The Beasleys even have extra info on their website.