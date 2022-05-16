Back in early February, the Ijani police department received a report that 100 metal structures had been stolen from the unfenced section of the South Caucasus Railway Company near Getahovit settlement in the Tavush region. The company suffered a loss of 360 thousand drams, but in this case the car was not so much the material damage as the danger that such thefts could create for the railway traffic.

On April 14, a criminal case was filed in connection with the incident, in the framework of which Ijjan criminal investigators carried out operative measures, as a result of which they received information that the theft was committed by a 36-year-old man from Gandzakar. On May 4, he was taken to the Ijan police station, confessed to the crime, adding that he had sold the metal structures to a stranger.

Measures are being taken to detect the theft.

The 36-year-old man was presented to the Tavush Investigation Department. The investigation is underway.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.

RA Police