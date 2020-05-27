100 Houses Burned in Abandoned Chin State Village Amid Myanmar-Arakan Army Conflict

About 100 homes in an abandoned village in war-ravaged western Myanmar’s Paletwa township, one of the epicenters of armed conflict between the government army and the rebel Arakan Army, are burnt into the ground in an obvious act of arson, cultural Chin sources told RFA on Wednesday.

The homes in reduced Meelatwa village had been torched blatantly on Tuesday amid fighting that started almost 17 weeks past and has raged in Chin country’s Paletwa township and in adjoining northern Rakhine country, sailors said.

Roughly 30 other homes are still standing in reduced Meelatwa village, they anticipated. Most of those houses are abandoned since February following artillery fire motivated fearful inhabitants to leave their homes and seek refuge in Paletwa city and as far off as Yangon.

The resources, however, were unwilling to assign blame to its village torching to Myanmar or Arakan soldiers, that seek greater autonomy for cultural Rakhine individuals in Rakhine condition, which abuts Paletwa township.

One local villager who asked anonymity of from fear for his security said some area residents tried to extinguish the fires, but they fled when unidentified assailants fired firearms.

“It have to have been due to arson [because] nobody resides in the village,” the guy told RFA, including that his dwelling was one of those burnt .

“Yesterday, some people went there and had to flee when assailants fired guns at them,” he explained. “Now, no one dares to go to the site.”

Chin state lawmaker Salai Myo Htike stated the origin of the fire in that the village is unknown.

“It’s hard to say how many out of about 100 houses were burned down, but I can confirm the fire” he explained. “We cannot tell if it was caused by armed groups or a forest fire.”

Chin state government spokesman Soe Htet was unavailable for comment.

Nearly 700 individuals dwelt in Meelatwa village, situated on the east shore of Kaladan River around from Paletwa city )

Salai Tay Ya, manager of this Chin Human Rights Organization, stated that burning the deserted village had been breach of individual rights.

“This is a very horrible human rights violation, no matter who the arsonists are,” he told RFA. “The villagers had plans to resettle in their former homes. Now they have lost them all.”

AA spokesman Khine Thukha blamed the arson on Myanmar troops that came from nearby mountains, entered Meelatwa village, and burnt the homes in the lesser portion of their community.

“Some villagers went there to put out the fires, but the government troops fired warning shots to scare them away,” he explained. “The houses had been burned to the ground.”

RFA couldn’t reach Myanmar army spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun for remark.

Letka village torching

The village trimming follows the mid-may torching of 200 homes in left Letka village in Rakhine’s Mrauk-U township.

Letka inhabitants fled their neighborhood in April 2019after clashes involving Myanmar and Arakan forces and sought refuge in displacement camps

Zaw Min Tun recently told the press that the AA was in charge of the arson in a struggle, although no proof has surfaced to back up the allegation.

New York-established Human Rights Watch has called for an investigation to ascertain who was responsible for its May 16 fire.

The Myanmar military broadly used arson within an assault strategy throughout the 2017 crackdown on Rohingya communities in northern Rakhine nation, burning entire communities.

The violence made tens of thousands of Rohingya lifeless and forced a mass exodus of approximately 740,000 other people throughout the border and to Bangladesh.

Reported from RFA’s Myanmar Service. Translated by Ye Kaung Myint Maung. Written in English by Roseanne Gerin.