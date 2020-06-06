100+ bodies found in hospital of Tarhuna city – Middle East Monitor

A complete of 106 bodies, together with youngsters and ladies, had been found in a hospital in freshly liberated Tarhuna city of Libya, Anadolu Agency experiences.

The strategically vital city, thought to be the final stronghold of warlord Khalifa Haftar, was liberated by the Libyan military on Friday,

Libya’s internationally recognised authorities has been beneath assault by Haftar’s forces since April 2019, with greater than 1,000 killed in the violence.

In March, the Libyan authorities launched Operation Peace Storm to counter assaults on the capital and not too long ago regained strategic areas, together with the Al-Watiya airbase and Tarhuna city, seen as a big blow to Haftar’s forces.

