10-year-treasury yield can easily reach 2% as the year progresses: JPM Portfolio Manger
Kelsey Berro, J.P. Morgan Asset Management Fixed Income Portfolio Manager, joins Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus and Alexis Christoforous to discuss outlook on the market ahead of the FOMC meeting.

