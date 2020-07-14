10-year-old killed and two teens injured in New Orleans shooting

“We as a society are talking about social justice versus social injustice. We as a community need to take a look at ourselves,” Police Chief Shaun Ferguson told reporters at the scene.

All three were on a residential street Monday when they were shot by people who approached them, Ferguson said. It is not clear if the victims and shooters knew each other.

Two teenagers were taken to the hospital: a female with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The child was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the NOPD.

“It is not only unfortunate, it is unacceptable behavior,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Monday evening.