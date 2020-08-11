10-year-old Clintonville cellist raises money to help refugees by playing for tips

Once or two times a week Taran Tien plays music for individuals in his area.

Oh, what a wonderful symphony we can play if we simply make the effort to find out the notes.

The very same can be stated for music.

Perched on a foldout chair on the front lawn of his Clintonville house, Taran Tien, 10, holds the bow that moves throughout the strings of his cello.

He’s rather talented. He got the classical guitar at age 6 and got his cello in 2015. But playing isn’t simply for reveal it’s for function. Even throughout a pandemic, Taran is considering others.

“The International Rescue Committee,” he stated. “And they help refugees in over 40 countries.”

The IRC is an international organization that assists supply water, shelter, healthcare and education to refugees.