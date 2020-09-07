10-year-old boy’s decision to donate organs before losing his life

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – 10-year-old Vinnie Osborne-Brown tragically lost his life after a freak accident involving a tree last month.

Before the accident, Vinnie made a decision that would save several lives. After hearing about organ donations over the radio, he decided he would sign up to be and organ donor.

A few months after he made this decision, a tree fell on Vinnie and one of his brothers at their grandparent’s home in Floyd County. Vinnie was taken to Cabell-Huntington hospital and then put on life support.

On Aug. 19, 2020, Vinnie passed away.

During this difficult time, the Brown family says they have received a lot of support from not only those in their community but also across the state.

At the East Carter High School in Grayson, Kentucky, bikers and unique car owners came out for a fundraising cruise-in. Its purpose was to benefit Vinnie’s family.

Many who have shown their support for the family during this tough time are from the area, however, the organizers of the cruise-in were not.

Joshua Warren and his family traveled quite a distance from Morehead, Kentucky to host this fundraiser in Vinnie’s hometown.