10-year-old bikes for Mississippi Food Network fundraiser

A Brandon 10- year-old utilized his legs to elevate cash for households in Mississippi.

Last Sunday James Pacelli rode his bike for 10 miles to elevate cash for the Mississippi FoodNetwork

.

“I saw on the news one day that the Mississippi Food Network needed backup meals for feeding Mississippi,” Pacelli claimed.

Pacelli claimed he was resting at house with absolutely nothing to do when he thought of the suggestion.

“It’s definitely very boring at my house. It’s the same every day, playing with my dog outside or doing schoolwork inside. I thought the bike ride had a benefit for me and for others,” Pacelli claimed.

After his mommy uploaded a video clip of his suggestion, the contributions began rolling in.

“When he spoke to me in the beginning he claimed ‘I have this idea.’ He was casual about it. But then I thought he was really serious. He talked about what he wanted to do. I made a few tweaks. He made the video and it took off,” said Katy Pacelli, James’ mommy.

People from 12 various states and also 3 nations contributed to Pacelli’s bike trip.

“There were people supporting us out there holding up signs and a water station. I want to say thank you to everybody who supported me,” Pacelli claimed.

Pacelli increased $3000 for the Mississippi FoodNetwork That will certainly supply 18,000 dishes for Mississippians in demand.