10 wildest lines from Trump’s Fox News interview

President Trump sat down with Fox News’ Chris Wallace in July for a conversation on the coronavirus crisis — among other things. Chris Cillizza breaks down the 10 wildest lines from the President from that interview.
The 55 most shocking lines from Chris Wallace’s interview with Donald Trump
Florida has more Covid-19 than most countries in the world. These stats show how serious the problem is
What Americans Need to Know About Europe’s Travel Ban
Trump believes coronavirus will vanish with April temps — experts are skeptical warm weather alone is enough
Biden says he doesn’t support defunding the police
I was named “best dressed” in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN’s editor at large and author of the daily “Point” newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.
