10" Selfie Ring Light with Adjustable Tripod Stand & Phone Holder – Upgraded Dimmable LED Beauty Camera Ringlight for Photography/Makeup/Vlogging/Live Streaming, Compatible with Phones and Cameras

【DIMMABLE LED RING LIGHT】GASLIKE ring light particularly design with 3 colors lighting mode: white, warm yellow, and warm white. Each lighting mode has 10 adjustable brightness to choose from, you can easy control on cord to power on/off or switch to the lighting mode you prefer, this ring light makes every photo and video look more professional, meet all your needs in different circumstances. Furthermore, our premium LED lamp beads for long life without changing bulbs
【ADJUSTABLE STURDY TRIPOD STAND】The new tripod made of high-grade aluminum alloy and adopts quick-flip locks and weighted tripod base, which make it be stable enough to keep it securely in place without the risk of tipping over. It can be adjusted to any length and extended from 17.1” to 51.0” according to your requirement, short enough to stand on tabletop, tall enough to fit your height. It is very handy when you do makeup, artworks, beauty & fashion live streaming, video calls and more
【UNIVERSAL PHONE HOLDER & BLUETOOTH REMOTE 】The accompanying phone clamp and Bluetooth remote work well with Android Phones and iPhones, so it’s convenient start/stop recording without having to touch your phone. The cell phone holder is super flexible, can rotate 360 degrees, adjustable viewing whether it may be horizontal, vertical, or any angle under the sun. Also, the wireless remote that allows you to control your phone and taking hands free photos, it is android and iOS compatible too
【COMPLETE AFTER SALES SUPPORT】 If you have any questions, please contact us through Amazon Supports. We will solve the problem for you within 24 hours