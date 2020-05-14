10 questions to test your knowledge of the annual song contest

While the majority of the UK could selected to deal with the Eurovision Song Contest like a laughing inventory, there are just a few amongst the inhabitants who deal with it with the seriousness of these international locations that truly rank fairly properly on the scoreboard.

These individuals usually have appreciable knowledge of Eurovision’s glittering historical past and interesting interior workings. You is likely to be one of them. But how robust is your understanding of Europe’s best showbiz celebration? Do you understand the distinction between Ruslana and Jamala, might you give an knowledgeable opinion on which is the superior Olsen Brother?

It’s time to take the test. After all, what’s to lose? You cannot do any worse than Jemini. And with this yr’s contest cancelled and changed by a Graham Norton-hosted celebration, this quiz is our solely alternative to get “nul points”.