10 Piece SanDisk SDSDB-008G 8GB SDHC Class 4 SD sdhc flash Memory Card for DSLR Camera Nikon Canon

Save your pictures and videos with this SanDisk Secure Digital High Capacity (SDHC) memory card that features 8GB of storage. The writeable label helps you keep track of your files.

SDHC cards are fully compatible with all SDHC-compliant devices

Writeable label for easy identification and organization

Security: Built-in write-protect switch prevents accidental data loss

Designed to withstand the toughest conditions, SanDisk SDHC memory cards are waterproof, shockproof, and X-ray proof

Store thousands of high-resolution photos and all your favorite HD video clips