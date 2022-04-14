On April 14, 10 new cases of coronavirus disease were registered in the country. 2130 tests were performed, 6 citizens recovered.

Thus, a total of 422,721 cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed, of which 410,393 were cured. 2027 patients receive actual treatment.

A total of 8,621 deaths from coronavirus were reported. The total number of deaths due to other diseases is 1680.

A total of 3,007,841 tests were performed.