On April 26, 10 new cases of coronavirus disease were registered in the country. 2644 tests were performed, 17 citizens recovered.

Thus, a total of 422,838 cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed, of which 410,588 were cured. 1945 patients receive actual treatment.

A total of 8,622 deaths from coronavirus have been reported. The total number of deaths due to other diseases is 1683.

A total of 3,039,934 tests were performed.