The voluntary certification process will allow teachers to receive 30, 40 or 50 percent higher salaries, depending on the unit. During a regular working meeting, emphasizing this reform in the field of education, Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan instructed to work in community-run schools to intensify the process so that teachers can be certified and have the opportunity to receive higher salaries.

***

Renovation works are underway at the Shengavit Complex Sports School for Children and Youth with the help of the community budget. The project, implemented step by step, will provide comfortable conditions in 2023 in 2023. The design competition has already been announced.

***

In front of St. Gregory the Illuminator Church 2023 A fountain complex will be built. The area is currently in poor condition. The design competition was announced this year.

***

Yeryanyan bus stops will be modernized. The project will be implemented step by step through the administrative districts in order to provide a comprehensive solution to the problem. 10 new bus stops will be installed this year. The process will start from Ajapnyak. The competition has already taken place.

***

An additional lane is being built to organize a right-hand drive at the intersection of Komitas Avenue and Vagharshyan Street. Construction is nearing completion. Managing the effective organization of the traffic, the mayor noted that steps should be taken at all problematic intersections.

***

When extinguishing fires in the city, there is almost always a need to refill fire trucks with water. In order to solve the existing problems, from 2021 the community initiated the construction of new hydrants and the repair of the old ones. 39 hydrants were replaced within the framework of the project. This year it is planned to work on 200, which will complete the project.

