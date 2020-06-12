10 military posts are named for these Confederate commanders. The Army is thinking about changing that

Here’s a look at the 10 Southern officers — all but one a broad — who fought to preserve slavery and the posts that carry their names. The Civil War — which cost a lot more than 600,000 lives — led to the abolition of slavery but did not get rid of the systemic racism that persists in the country today.
Who it is named for: Gen. Pierre Gustave Toutant Beauregard (1818-1893)
Beauregard’s legacy:
The flamboyant Louisianan led Southern victories at Fort Sumter and Bull Run then fell out of favor as the conflict dragged on. According to historian T. Harry Williams
, Beauregard believed African Americans were “naturally inferior.” After the war, he was convinced that whites could “manage” blacks “politically as they had controlled them economically when slaves,” Williams wrote. Beauregard even argued that blacks be granted the right to vote to simply help restore the South to its former glory.
Fort Benning, Georgia
Its mission: This major Army installation
near the Alabama border is the “Home of the Infantry” and features airborne, infantry and ranger training, among other functions.
Who it is named for: Brig. Gen. Henry Benning (1814-1875)
Benning’s legacy:
Back in 1968, an article in Infantry Magazine
called the Confederate an “outstanding” lawyer-turned-soldier. The Georgian strongly defended slavery and was a leader in the South’s secession movement. In a speech making the case for the spot to leave the Union, Benning said abolition
would lead to “black governors, black legislatures, black juries, black everything. Is it to be supposed that the white race will stand for that?”
Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia
Its mission
: The 76,000-acre
garrison comes with a live-fire complex and provides for extensive training and maneuvers.
Who it is named for: Lt. Gen. Ambrose Powell (A.P.) Hill (1825-1865)
Hill’s legacy
: The short-tempered Virginian never owned slaves
and didn’t approve of the institution, according to his wife, but he embraced secession — feeling allegiance to his native state — and joined the Confederate army. He had mixed success as a commander and was killed in the closing days of the Civil War.
Fort Bragg, North Carolina
Its mission: The fort is the home
of the Airborne and Army Special Operations Forces.
Who it is named for: Gen. Braxton Bragg (1817-1876)
Bragg’s legacy:
The unpopular general garnered a lot of criticism for his often subpar performance on the field, accompanied by a hot temper and combative personality
. Michael Newcity, a visiting professor at Duke University, wrote that between the Mexican War and Civil War
Bragg “lived the life of a genteel planter on a sugar cane plantation in Louisiana where slaves put in back-breaking labor in unspeakable conditions to bring molasses to market and earn Bragg a profit. He met any Northern criticism of slavery with harsh criticism.”
Fort Gordon, Georgia
Its mission: Fort Gordon
is designated the US Army Cyber Center of Excellence.
Who it is named for: Maj. Gen. John Brown Gordon (1832-1904)
Gordon’s legacy:
The officer was a favorite or Robert E. Lee. Although he had no formal training, Gordon fought with distinction. He fought, with less distinction, against Reconstruction following the war and was thought to be the head of the Ku Klux Klan in Georgia, according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia.
Gordon denied that role but acknowledged being part of a “secret society.”
He served as a US senator and governor.
Fort Hood, Texas
Its mission:
The fort is the biggest active-duty armored post
in the usa armed forces.
Who it is named for: Lt. Gen. John Bell Hood (1831-1879)
Hood’s legacy:
The son of a Kentucky plantation owner
, that he left the usa Army when Kentucky refused to secede and joined Confederate forces in Texas. As a military commander, that he had success leading troops at the division level, but his aggressive nature led to increased failures on the battlefield as he moved up the ranks. He was temporarily promoted to the rank of general, but later resigned his command and reverted to lieutenant general.
Fort Lee, Virginia
Its mission: The fort is the home
of the Combined Arms Support Command.
Who it is named for: Gen. Robert E. Lee (1807-1870)
Lee’s legacy: Encyclopedia Virginia puts it
this way: “Robert E. Lee was the most successful Confederate military leader during the American Civil War (1861-1865). This also made him, by virtue of the Confederacy’s defense of chattel slavery, the most successful defender of the enslavement of African Americans.” As the entry stated, the slave owner believed the institution would sooner or later fade away but that it will not be rushed by abolition. “After the war, Lee generally opposed racial equality and political equality for African Americans.”
Fort Pickett, Virginia
Its mission: Fort Pickett
is the home of the Army National Guard Maneuver Training Center.
Who it is named for: Maj. Gen. George E. Pickett (1825-1875)
Pickett’s legacy: Raised on a plantation
in Virginia, the ostentatious Pickett joined the Confederate army and fought in several campaigns. He is best remembered for the doomed Pickett’s Charge at Gettysburg. After his death, his wife turned Pickett into a Lost Cause hero, describing him as “gallant and graceful as a knight of chivalry riding to a tournament.” That chivalry rings hollow today, given the South’s principal aim was to preserve slavery.
Fort Polk, Louisiana
Its mission:
The fort is home of the Joint Readiness Training Center
.
Who it is named for: Lt. Gen. Leonidas Polk (1806-1864)
Polk’s legacy:
An Episcopal bishop ahead of the war, Polk joined the Confederate army and was killed
during fighting outside Atlanta. He owned a huge selection of slaves and was said to be in full sympathy
with the secessionist cause.
Fort Rucker, Alabama
Its mission: The post is
the home of Army aviation.
Who it is named for: Col. Edmund W. Rucker (1835-1924)
Rucker’s legacy:
The officer fought for the Confederate army under Nathan Bedford Forrest
, a slave trader and early Ku Klux Klan leader. Rucker later became an industrial leader in Birmingham.