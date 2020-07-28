10 Inch Tablet, ZONKO 3G Phone Call Tablet Unlocked with Dual Sim Card Slots, Android 9.0, 1280×800 IPS Screen, WiFi, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage, Quad Core CPU, Bluetooth, GPS, 5MP Rear Camera -Black



ZONKO 10.1 inch Tablet for lovely family.



ZONKO 10.1 inch Tablet



Tech Specification:

The SIM network supports: 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900, 3G: WCDMA CDMA 850/1900/2100

Screen Resolution: 1280 * 800, Operating system: Android 9.0

Processor: Quad-Core 1.3 GHz processor, Two cameras: Front camera: 2MP, Rear camera: 5MP

Memory: 2GB / 32GB (MicroSD expandable up to 128GB)

Display: 10.1 “TFT touchscreen, Bluetooth: Bluetooth 4.0

G-Sensor: Support, WIFI: IEEE 802.11b / g / n

OTG / USB Port: 1 x Micro OTG / USB Port

Audio port: 3.5mm stereo headphone jack

ZONKO 10.1 Tablet



10.1 inch 3G Tablet and Dual Cameras, WIFI Bluetooth GPS

Two SIM card slots makes it possible to make a phone call and surf the Internet. Integrated GPS sensor makes navigation possible when you download an offline map to the tablet.

Full-Featured Tablet, Fast and Responsive

The tablet lets you enjoy millions of music tracks, movies, TV shows, Kindle eBooks and other apps like Netflix, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Microsoft Office, etc.

Brilliant HD Display, Great Fell for You

10.1″ HD 1280*800 resolution is perfect for web browsing and playing games, angle touchscreen display delivers incredible brightness for a great viewing experience under all angles and ambient lights.

Calling and Messaging This 3G tablet with dual sim card slots



Portable tablet can be taken anywhere



Whether you are at home or in the office, or traveling. This ZONKO tablet can be carried around, so you can use it anywhere and anytime you want.

Dual camera, enable to make a phone call via Skype in the case of networking.

Moreover, you can capture life’s wonderful moments with the rear camera and transfer photos or videos wirelessly via built-in Bluetooth.

Also, the Android tablet supports WiFi, which keeps you connected you your friends and social network.

Package Include:

1*ZONKO 10.1 inch 32G Tablet

1*USB Cable

1*Adapter

1*User’s Manual

【Unlocked 3G Network Phone Tablet with Dual Sim Card Slots】The 10 inch Android table with 1280×800 IPS display, supports two SIM card slots makes it possible to make a phone call and surf the Internet, simultaneously watching for compatible 2pcs sim cards. The SIM card supports 2G and 3G networks

【Powerful Quad Core Tablet with WIFI Bluetooth GPS】Connect your tablet to your home WiFi network and you can take this tablet wherever you are in the house and your entertainment always goes with you. Bluetooth, GPS and mini USB port provides all the connectivity options you want. High Power Quad core processor which boosts the multitasking abilities of the tablet

【Full-Featured Tablet, Fast and Responsive】This pre-installed media player in Google Play lets you enjoy millions of music tracks, movies, TV shows, Kindle eBooks and other apps like Netflix, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Microsoft Office, etc. Certified by FCC and CE standards provides you the peace of mind for safety and quality

【Expanded Storage for Fun】Featuring 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage (MicroSD—TF card expandable up to 128 GB), it’s perfect for running a multitude of entertainment applications commonly, such as Youtube, Instagram , Skype, etc

【Package include】Package include: 1 * ZONKO 10.1 inch 32G tablet, 1 * USB Cable, 1 * Adapter, 1* User Manual, Our 1 Year guarantee and LIFETIME customer service and tech support