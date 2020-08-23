10 Inch Tablet 5G WiFi -TOSCIDO P20 Android 10.0,1920×1200 HD IPS,Octa-Core,3GB RAM,64GB ROM,13M & 5M Camera,Bluetooth 5.0,GPS, Metal Body,6000 MAh Long Standby,Type-C – Black



Price: $129.98

(as of Aug 23,2020 02:06:28 UTC – Details)



TOSCIDO P20 Tablet – Your Best Choice For Work And Entertainment.P20 tablet equipped with the latest 8-core 1.6GHZ processor,3GB memory and 64GB storage, Have super powerful performance, smooth use of sundry software and largeGame, multi-task running without lag , give you unprecedented experience.Adopt the latest and most efficient native android 10.0 system, you can download your favorite apps .The 10-inch large screen gives you a more shocking visual experience, and the 1920*1200 pixel resolution makes the image look real and exquisite, whether you are playing games or watching movies,Can bring you very good visual effects.Built-in 5 million rear camera and 13 million front camera, high-definition pixels, Can take clear and delicate photos, anytime and anywhere to record the beauty around you.The P20 tablet also comes with GPS, which you can use to navigate when you’re out,very convenient.Technical specifications:Product model :P20Operating system: android 10.0Display :IPS 10-inch hd displayScreen resolution:1920*1200piSpeakers: stereo double speakersProcessor frequency: 1.6GhzProcessor count: 8 coresRAM: 3GBROM: 64 GBCamera pixels: 13 megapixels +5 megapixelsWeight: 460 gProduct size :240.2 x 170.2 x 8.2 mmBluetooth version :5.0 USB port: 2.0Battery: 6000 mahPackage contents:TOSCIDO P20 Tablet x1USB charging cable x1OTG line x1 Product specification x1

【The latest Android 10.0】 TOSCIDO P20 tablet uses the latest Android 10, which is a smoother operating system. The TOSCIDO tablet is a registered trademark of the European Union & U.S. You can quickly download the apps you want to use, such as YouTube, Skype, Netflix, etc.

【2.5D IPS 1920*1200 Display】 The 10 inch T-PAD P20 tablet adopts a 2.5D curved glass screen. With 1920×1200 HD IPS display, P20 presents crisp, clear details and vivid colors for a more true-to-life viewing experience from all angles. It is also made of wear-resistant and robust metal with excellent reading functions for videos, books and magazines.

【Octa Core processor + 3 GB RAM: 30% Faster Running Speed】 This tablet is equipped with a 10.1 inch IPS display, an Octa Core processor, 3GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. Surf the Internet, see watch YouTube videos and use Facebook even easier.

【Super Fast WIFI Connection】 The metallic finish and slim design make it easy to use around the house or on the go. Ultra fast Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (supports 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz) and Bluetooth 5.0 technology offers more mobility.

【Long-Llasting Entertainment】 6000mAh battery enables up to 12 hours’ mixed use of reading, watching TV shows, surfing the web, watching video, and listening to music. Power up via USB C port charging. Create and capture crisp photos with the 13MP rear camera and take selfies or video chat on the 5MP front-facing camera.