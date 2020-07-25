10 inch Google Android 8.1 Nougat System Tablet Unlocked Pad with Dual SIM Card Slot XINYANGCH 10.1″ IPS Screen 4GB RAM 64GB ROM 3G Phablet Built-in Bluetooth WiFi GPS Tablets (Metallic Silver)



Price: $80.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 09:24:33 UTC – Details)



Specification:

Color:Metallic Silver

MTK6580 1.5GHz CPU

Google Android 8.1 OS (Note: It can’t be updated to any higher version.)

64GB ROM storage, 4GB RAM

10″/10.1″ 1280*800 (MAX 2560*1600) display screen

Bluetooth4.0

2G Network: Built-in 2G Module, support GSM Network, frequency range: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz

3G Network: Built-in 3G Module, support WCDMA GSM, frequency range: WCDMA 2100/850/1900 MHz

Dual Camera: 2MP Front & 5MP Rear Camera

Wireless Connection: Wi-Fi (Built-in 802.11b/g/n WLAN Card) Support 2.4GHz Wifi Network, Don’t Support 5GHz WIFI Network

G-sensor Support

GPS Support

Power Device 5V/2A USB Charger

Working Time 3-5 hours

Battery 5000mAh Li-ion

Package Include:

1x Tablet PC(Without SIM Card)

1 x AC Charger

1 x User Manual

1 x USB Cable

1 x OTG Cable

1x Screen Protector

[Enhanced Performance]— 2019 latest 10 ultra-thin fashion metal case Android tablet, fast response quad-core processor plus 4GB RAM memory, 16GB ROM storage, ensure fast start application, super smooth game and video. Google Android 8.1 Faster multitasking can be achieved without sacrificing performance.

[Amazing Audience Experience]—This Android 8.1 tablet uses a large HD 10 inch 1280 * 800 bright IPS screen resolution to provide accurate color, rich clear content, and support for games, videos, Facebook, Twitter, MSN, Skype, Netflix, YouTube, Instagram, Gmail, Yahoo Mail, Hotmail, Surf and other video sites provide a great viewing experience for both work and entertainment purposes.

[Powerful Processor]—The lightweight tablet is a high-performance media tablet with a PC-like browser and a powerful quad-core CPU for an impressive gaming and multimedia experience. The advanced core power saving capability provides a 5000mAh rechargeable battery, perfect for entertainment.

[Notes]—This tablet is only suitable for standard SIM cards (size: 25mm × 15mm × 0.8mm). Do not insert a small card. If there are any quality problems, we will provide a free return or refund service within 90 days (man-made damage is not covered by the warranty). Tip: When you receive your tablet, it may be out of battery or power. So please fully charge first, thank you.