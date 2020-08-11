10 Inch Android 9.0 Tablet with Sim Card Slot – 10″ 3G Unlocked GSM Phone Call Tablets Octa Core 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Built in GPS WiFi OTG Camera (Pink)



UCSUOKU – 10 inch tablet Android 9.0

IPS 10 inch multi-touch 1280 × 800 pixels HD

CPU: based on ARM, Octa Core, 2.0 GHz

Operating system: Android 9.0, Google Play

Camera: front 5MP, rear: 8MP

WiFi: 802.11 b / g / n, 2.4 GHz

Powerful performance

The UCSUOKU K7 has 4 GB RAM and a 64-bit octa core processor, offering smooth performance for playing videos, surfing the Internet, playing light games, etc. Android 9.0 Pie improves performance and reduces ads, giving you a more personalized experience.

Capture wonderful moments

UCSUOKU K7 has an 8MP rear camera. Take great post-worthy photos or videos whenever you feel inspired, or record memorable moments for a birthday party, family reunion, etc. The 5 megapixel front camera allows video calls with friends, families who live apart.

Store more of your moments

With 64 GB of storage, you can store tons of photos, eBooks, songs and movies, etc. In addition, the UCSUOKU K7 tablet supports memory expandable by micro SD card up to 128 GB. Huge room for everything from your shows to your favorite memories.

Enjoy an IPS 1280 * 800 display

The UCSUOKU K7 has a brilliant Full HD screen of 1280 x 800 for richer colors and clarity. It adopts IPS (in-plane switching) display, screen technology for liquid crystal displays (LCD), which easily displays more detail in 1080P @ 60fps video, web pages and colorful pictures. You can enjoy movies, videos and big screen games with wide viewing angles, less glare and more brightness.

Multi-functions to explore

UCSUOKU K7 has many other functions to explore. With the built-in Google Assistant, you can quickly get answers, take calls, listen to a song, check the temperature, control smart devices and more. With a micro HDMI port, you can easily connect your tablet to any TV and start streaming your favorite content. A built-in GPS sensor makes navigation possible when you download an offline map to the tablet. Are you a radio fan? The K7 tablet is also equipped with an FM radio.

Last longer

With an 8000 mAh battery and Smart Power-Saving technology, UCSUOKU K7 lets you enjoy entertainment and games for more than 10 hours. It also has a micro USB 5V / 2A power adapter. When watching movies / TV shows, playing games over the high speed network (2.4 GHz), you don’t have to worry about a power outage.

► Support for SIM network (SIM card is not included):

2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900

3G: WCDMA CDMA 850/1900/2100

► Octa Core 2.0 GHz

► 64 GB of storage, 4 GB of RAM (expandable up to 128 GB)

► 5MP dual front / 8MP rear camera

► Android 9.0 Pie

► 10.1 inch UCSUOKU tablet

► AC adapter

► USB cable

► User manual

If you want to use the phone function with the SIM card, make sure that the frequency band of your SIM card is: 2G mobile data band: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G mobile data band: WCDMA CDMA 850 / 1900/2100. Just consult the cell phone providers, you will know the band of the SIM card

