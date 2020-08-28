10 greatest Minnesota Vikings of all time

By
Jasyson
-

PASADENA, CA- JANUARY 9: Chuck Foreman #44 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball against the Oakland Raiders during Super Bowl XI on January 9, 1977 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Raiders won the Super Bowl 32 -14. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

The team from the Twin Cities has produced its share of outstanding players.

Born out of expansion in 1961, the Minnesota Vikings have had quite history considering the team has never had a tremendous amount of postseason success. The franchise from the Twin Cities, which made four Super Bowl appearances in an eight-year span from 1969-76, has yet to hoist a Lombardi Trophy.

The Vikings were 1969 NFL champions, but by then the leagues recognized title holder would be the Super Bowl winner and the club was pummeled by the Kansas City Chiefs, 23-7, in Super Bowl IV. There would be ensuing losses to the Dolphins, Steelers and Raiders, respectively. And the Purple Gang, despite its share of outstanding players, hasn’t been back to the “Big Game” since.

But this is also an organization that has put a great product on the field on a pretty steady basis. So which 10 players are the choices here for the greatest all-time when it comes to the Purple Gang?

10. Chuck Foreman, RB

These days, the running back position in the National…

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 11

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR