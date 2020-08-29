10 greatest Kansas City Chiefs of all time

MIAMI, FLORIDA– FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes # 15 of the Kansas City Chiefs wants to pass versus the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami,Florida The Chiefs won the video game 31-20. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

A lot of excellent gamers have actually taken the field for this initial AFL franchise.

They are the ruling Super Bowl champs, something that the Kansas City Chiefs have not had the ability to state in a half-century. But thanks to 31-20 come-from-behind win over the San Francisco 49ers in South Florida in February, Andy Reid’s club guidelines the roost when it is available in the NFL nowadays.

Born the Dallas Texans in 1960, this initial AFL franchise transferred to Kansas City in 1963, ended up being the Chiefs and was extremely effective on numerous fronts. These days, the club has actually won 4 straight AFC West titles and been to the playoffs 5 successive years.

Yes, it was a long time in between champions. But that does not lessen the truth that a lot of excellent skill (and this is a gamers’ list) have actually dressed for this franchise and numerous of them remain in the Pro Football Hall of popularity

However, this list starts with an entertainer whose NFL profession is simply beginning. But what a start …

10 QB Patrick Mahomes

Three years with the company and alright …