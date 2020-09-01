10 greatest Cleveland Browns of all time

The Browns are well represented when it concerns professional football history.

The Cleveland Browns were born in the All-America Football Conference in 1946. During that league’s four-year run, the club won every champion. The franchise then ended up being part of the NFL in 1950 and would win a title that very first year. They would catch successive champions in 1954 and ’55 in addition to a 4th title in 1964.

Of course, that initial entity referred to as the Browns transferred to Baltimore in 1996 and ended up being theRavens The current Browns are a growth group born in 1999 and have definitely had their battles over the last two-plus years.

But this is a take a look at the overall history of the Browns which consists of both versions. And while many of its greatest gamers were on the field throughout that very first period, there is one extremely noteworthy exception.

10 WR Paul Warfield

You might argue he ended up being a larger name with the Miami Dolphins than he did throughout his 2 stints with theCleveland Browns Regardless, he was a star in both locations and one of the fantastic big-play entertainers in league history.

First things initially which’s …