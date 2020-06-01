10-Digit Mobile Numbers to Continue, No Shift to 11 Digits: TRAI

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has stated that as per its suggestions the nation will proceed with 10-digit numbering for cell phone providers and it has categorically rejected shifting to 11-digit cell numbering plan. A press release by TRAI with topic line states, “Clarification regarding TRAI recommendations on ”Ensuring Adequate Numbering Resources for Fixed Line and Mobile Services” issued on 29th May 2020.”

“TRAI released its recommendations on Ensuring Adequate Numbering Resources for Fixed Line and Mobile Services” on May 29. A press release was also issued on the same day. In this regard, it is observed that some media houses have reported that TRAI has recommended 11-digit numbering scheme for mobile services. It is complete misinterpretation of the aforesaid recommendations. TRAI has not recommended 11-digit numbering scheme for mobile services,” it stated.

“In fact, as per the TRAI recommendation, the country will continue to follow a 10-digit numbering for mobile services. We have categorically rejected shifting to an 11-digit mobile numbering plan,” the press launch stated.

“Further, TRAI has recommended a dialling prefix 0” while making a call from a fixed line number to mobile number. The introduction of a dialling prefix for a particular type of call is not akin to increasing the number of digits in the telephone number. This change in dialling pattern will generate 2,544 million additional numbering resources for mobile services to cater to the future requirements.”

The press launch stated, “It is worthwhile mentioning in this regard that in the existing dialling scheme, the dialling prefix 0” is mandatory while making inter-SDCA Call from a fixed line number to fixed line number. This dialling prefix 0” is also mandatory when calls are made from a mobile number to any fixed line number. Therefore, the current recommendation suggests a minor addition in the dialling pattern.”

The suggestions have been positioned TRAI’s website.

The SDCA stands for Short Distance Charging Area, equal to a Taluka, the press launch stated.

