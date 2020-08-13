10 Armenian parties issue statement on Sevres Treaty centennial – Panorama

On the celebration of the 100 th anniversary of the Sevres Treaty, 10 Armenian parties have actually released a joint statement, considering it needed to shed fresh light on the possible worldwide effect of the Sevres Peace Treaty.

The statement is signed by Azatutyun (Freedom) Party, Democratic Party of Armenia, National Democratic Union, the Republican Party of Armenia, Prosperous Armenia Party, Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF/Dashnaktsutyun), Yerkir Tsirani Party, Homeland Party, Heritage Party and One Armenia Party.

Below is the complete text of the statement released by the ARF press service on Wednesday.

“August 10, 2020 marks the 100 th anniversary of the finalizing of the SevresTreaty The treaty signed on August 10, 1920 in between the triumphant Allies of the WWI and Turkey resolved a variety of bothersome territorial concerns, requiring Turkey, as the beat side of the World War, to acknowledge the nations getting independent from it and clarify brand-new borders with next-door neighbors.

The Treaty of the Sevres is a file of effective geopolitical value focused on developing enduring peace in the Middle East, North Africa, and Eastern Europe, in theBalkans Although additional geopolitical advancements did not enable the signatory states to validate the Treaty of Sevres, the treaty however ended up being the basis …