According to the summaries of the operative reports of the police, from April 27 to 28 the subdivisions of the police of the Republic of Armenia revealed 59 cases of crime, 7 of which were previously committed.

1 missing person, 5 wanted persons were found, 2 wanted persons volunteered.

Of the crimes committed in the past, 3 cases of fraud were revealed, 1 case of bodily injury, 1 case of lewd acts, 1 case of robbery and 1 case of cruelty to an animal.

During the past 1 day, 10 traffic accidents were registered in the republic. 20 people received various degrees of bodily injuries.