10.1 inch Tablet with Folio Keyboard (Rose Gold)

With a full day of conference calls and presentations, you need a tablet that can keep up with you. Enjoy ample amounts of on-board memory for all of your favorite apps, and a speedy quad-core processor to make multitasking easy. 10.1″ touchscreen HD IPS display Android 8.1 Go Edition Versatile 2-in-1 design with detachable folio keyboard Quad-core processor Built-in front and rear 2MP cameras 16GB built-in memory and microSD card slot Built-in Wi-Fi

10.1″ touchscreen – HD IPS display Outstanding 1280 x 800 resolution for superb viewing of your favorite movies, graphics and more

Versatile 2-in-1 design with detachable folio keyboard-Perfect for light computing, and can serve as an affordable alternative to a laptop

Built-in 16GB flash memory and Micro SD card slot support up to 128GB (SD card not included)

Quad-core processor – Easily run multiple applications at once

Bundled Goodies – 2 Sets of earbuds, 16GB microSD card, Headphone splitter, Pen stylus, Ultimate App Pack 11 voucher